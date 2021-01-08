Insula (ISLA) Hits Market Cap of $104,368.58

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Insula has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One Insula token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insula has a total market cap of $104,368.58 and approximately $300.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00037288 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001247 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00020698 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002684 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Insula Profile

Insula is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,349 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Buying and Selling Insula

Insula can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.