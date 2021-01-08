Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG.AX) (ASX:IAG) Insider Acquires A$29,997.85 in Stock

Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG.AX) (ASX:IAG) insider Elizabeth Bryan purchased 6,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.97 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of A$29,997.85 ($21,427.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$5.40.

Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG.AX) Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers consumer insurance products, including motor vehicle, home and contents, business packages, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, and commercial motor and fleet motor, as well as lifestyle and leisure, such as boat, veteran and classic car, and caravan insurance.

