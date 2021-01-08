INT Market Capitalization Achieves $2.79 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, INT has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. INT has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get INT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00037695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.72 or 0.00268217 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00028138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,037.99 or 0.02584626 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012169 BTC.

About INT

INT is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.