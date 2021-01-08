Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Trading Down 1.4%

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 20,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 13,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of -0.02.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 94.28% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

