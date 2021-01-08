Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,632 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.52. 1,273,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,939,352. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $211.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

