Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Summer Street began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Shares of NTLA stock traded up $7.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.97. 56,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,917. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,753,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,712.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 2,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $116,077.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,454 shares of company stock worth $11,011,957. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

