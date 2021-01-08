Intellia Therapeutics’ (NTLA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $77.48 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $77.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 2.02.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The business had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,239 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $348,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,909,270.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $94,192.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,454 shares of company stock valued at $11,011,957. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,486,000 after purchasing an additional 768,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 53,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.