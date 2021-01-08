International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In other International Business Machines news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBM traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $128.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,529,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,097. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.03. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.