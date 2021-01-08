International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L) (LON:INPP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $170.14

International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L) (LON:INPP)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.14 and traded as high as $174.00. International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L) shares last traded at $173.80, with a volume of 1,636,681 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 170.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.11. The stock has a market cap of £2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

About International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L) (LON:INPP)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

