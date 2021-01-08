International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Shares Down 5%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) shares dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 982,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 567,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

THM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised International Tower Hill Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,906,947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 141,952 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 61,152,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,822,000 after buying an additional 32,183,586 shares during the period.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

