Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of IRRHF stock opened at $2,980.00 on Friday. Interroll has a 1-year low of $2,655.91 and a 1-year high of $2,980.00.

Get Interroll alerts:

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and parcel packaging.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Interroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interroll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.