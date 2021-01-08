Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $58.53

Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and traded as high as $59.52. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF shares last traded at $59.52, with a volume of 10,383 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

