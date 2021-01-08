Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.86

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and traded as high as $20.76. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF shares last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 24,449 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.
Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PXI)
PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.
