Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG) shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.63. 7,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

