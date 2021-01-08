Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.11. 8,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 19,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,415,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

