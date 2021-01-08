Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.3% of ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $319.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,448,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,391,348. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.72 and its 200-day moving average is $293.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $315.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

