Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $287.42

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $287.42 and last traded at $287.42, with a volume of 44076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $285.74.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.35 and its 200-day moving average is $264.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

