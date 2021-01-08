Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.86 and last traded at $55.86. 603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.93.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCU. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth $88,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSCU)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

