Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.86 and last traded at $55.86. 603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.93.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSCU)
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.
