Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)

1/6/2021 – Kaleido Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

1/5/2021 – Kaleido Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

12/23/2020 – Kaleido Biosciences is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Kaleido Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

12/16/2020 – Kaleido Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/12/2020 – Kaleido Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Shares of KLDO stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. 122,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,673. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $382.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter worth $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

