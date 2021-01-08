Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ: WETF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/29/2020 – WisdomTree Investments had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $4.25 to $6.00.

12/23/2020 – WisdomTree Investments was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/19/2020 – WisdomTree Investments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

12/18/2020 – WisdomTree Investments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

12/15/2020 – WisdomTree Investments was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/11/2020 – WisdomTree Investments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

12/8/2020 – WisdomTree Investments was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of WETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,266. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.18 million, a P/E ratio of -50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 1,534.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 48.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

