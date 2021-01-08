Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for KBC Group (KBCSY)

KBC Group (OTCMKTS: KBCSY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/8/2021 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

1/7/2021 – KBC Group was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/5/2021 – KBC Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/31/2020 – KBC Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

12/30/2020 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

12/8/2020 – KBC Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/16/2020 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

KBCSY stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. KBC Group NV has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $39.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.53.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KBC Group NV will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

