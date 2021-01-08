Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Arcos Dorados (ARCO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE: ARCO) recently:

1/5/2021 – Arcos Dorados was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/23/2020 – Arcos Dorados was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/23/2020 – Arcos Dorados was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.23 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 7.7% during the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,564,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 399,095 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 25.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.0% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 35,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

