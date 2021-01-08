Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) recently:

12/26/2020 – Two Harbors Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. "

12/23/2020 – Two Harbors Investment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2020 – Two Harbors Investment was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Two Harbors Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Two Harbors Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/14/2020 – Two Harbors Investment is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

12/12/2020 – Two Harbors Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Two Harbors Investment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2020 – Two Harbors Investment was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Two Harbors Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/5/2020 – Two Harbors Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Two Harbors Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2020 – Two Harbors Investment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/28/2020 – Two Harbors Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

11/27/2020 – Two Harbors Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2020 – Two Harbors Investment was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/23/2020 – Two Harbors Investment is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2020 – Two Harbors Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2020 – Two Harbors Investment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/12/2020 – Two Harbors Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Two Harbors Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TWO opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,541,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 152,968 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

