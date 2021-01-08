Investors Buy Large Volume of Akero Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,057 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,950% compared to the typical volume of 34 call options.

AKRO stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.89. 1,832,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,851. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $41.16. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,060 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $77,387.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,871.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKRO. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.