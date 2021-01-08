Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $17.95 million and $42,369.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00022915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00105558 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00440973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00219369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00050567 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,237,896 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

