ION (ION) Price Up 356.9% This Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 77.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ION has traded up 356.9% against the US dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $325,537.66 and $82.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000455 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,491,610 coins and its circulating supply is 13,591,610 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

