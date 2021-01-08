IONChain Market Cap Hits $343,061.80 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a market capitalization of $343,061.80 and $4,734.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IONChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00022708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00103560 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.00451611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00218335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00047723 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.