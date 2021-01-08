IOST Price Reaches $0.0087 on Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 35.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. IOST has a market cap of $133.22 million and $260.68 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, Zebpay, Upbit and Bitrue. Over the last week, IOST has traded 51.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00037377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.55 or 0.00269415 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00028558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,026.55 or 0.02524592 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012132 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,252,662,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,324,121,695 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitkub, Ethfinex, Upbit, CoinBene, Bithumb, WazirX, IDEX, Vebitcoin, Kucoin, CoinZest, Coineal, DigiFinex, Huobi, Zebpay, BitMax, DDEX, HitBTC, DragonEX, OKEx, Binance, BigONE, ABCC, Hotbit, Livecoin, GOPAX, Bitrue, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Cobinhood, Koinex, IDAX, BitMart, OTCBTC and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.