IoTeX (IOTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $43.56 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, IDEX and Coineal. IoTeX has a total market cap of $43.56 million and $6.68 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00038803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.47 or 0.00279128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00028561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.50 or 0.02671662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012286 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,734,304,441 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Kucoin, Binance, IDEX, Coineal, Bilaxy and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.