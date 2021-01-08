IoTeX Market Capitalization Tops $40.50 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $40.50 million and $8.29 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One IoTeX token can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bgogo.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00037871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.61 or 0.00274478 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00029332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,093.39 or 0.02664976 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011897 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,734,304,441 tokens. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coineal, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Bgogo, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

