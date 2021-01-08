iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.58

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and traded as high as $47.97. iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN shares last traded at $46.74, with a volume of 12,061 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC owned 0.20% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

