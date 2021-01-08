iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZ) Shares Down 1.4%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXZ)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $30.32. Approximately 110,831 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.57.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.