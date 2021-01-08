iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN (BATS:DFVS) Shares Up 3.9%

iPath US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN (BATS:DFVS)’s stock price rose 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.86. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15.

