IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Shares Up 5.2%

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.65. 135,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 177,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 103,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of IRIDEX at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

