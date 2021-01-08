IRISnet Price Tops $0.0482 on Top Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $45.35 million and $5.62 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00022915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00105558 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00440973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00219369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00050567 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,002,526,663 coins and its circulating supply is 940,608,542 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

