Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.46

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.46 and traded as high as $11.89. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 1,343,824 shares.

IRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.