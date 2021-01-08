iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Position Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Partners Value Investments LP raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 241,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 114,290 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 829,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,461,000 after purchasing an additional 356,600 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SHYG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. 703,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,842. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average is $44.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.