iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVZ) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVZ) dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.37. Approximately 583,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18,223% from the average daily volume of 3,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.67.

