iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Truefg LLC

Truefg LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 68,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $382.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,399,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,608. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $382.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $368.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

