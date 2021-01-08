iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Truefg LLC

Truefg LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 16.2% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Truefg LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $27,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000.

IJH stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.93. 207,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,920. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $241.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.52.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

