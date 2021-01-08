iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of ELM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,387,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,132. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $99.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

