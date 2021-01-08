iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Truefg LLC

Truefg LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,409,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 526,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,982,000 after buying an additional 219,735 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,387,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,132. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $99.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

