iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.4% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.11% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,022,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,523,000 after buying an additional 2,254,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,980,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,855,000 after buying an additional 285,559 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,068,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,722,000 after buying an additional 280,536 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,837,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,322,000 after acquiring an additional 187,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,256,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 79,568 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.12. 44,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,333. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.34.

