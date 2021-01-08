iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) Trading 0.7% Higher

iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $34.37. 2,514 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

