iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $353.31

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $353.31 and last traded at $353.31, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $350.19.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $340.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 473.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 489,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,154,000 after acquiring an additional 149,027 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

