iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF (BATS:STLC) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF (BATS:STLC) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.14 and last traded at $36.14. Approximately 17 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.