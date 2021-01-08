iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.58

Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.58 and traded as high as $61.12. iShares Global Utilities ETF shares last traded at $60.47, with a volume of 5,122 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

