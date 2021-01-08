iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Lifted by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 5.0% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 70.5% during the third quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Gold Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,853,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,111,117. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.92.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

