iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Shares Down 1%

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.97 and last traded at $44.97. 221,015 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 131,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.44.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,014,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 240,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 57,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 24,607 shares in the last quarter.

