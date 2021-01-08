iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.91% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 39,689 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 148.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 960.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 128.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JKH traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $395.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $372.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.55. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $183.44 and a 12 month high of $397.48.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

